Clyburn: ‘Everybody’ Said Harris ‘Was Too Far to the Right’ in 2019

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said that “everybody” accused 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris of being “too far to the right of center” when she ran for president the last time, but she’s really “right where the vast majority of the American people are.”

Clyburn said, “[I]t’s kind of interesting, if you go back and look at her candidacy, back in 2019, before she dropped out of that race, everybody was saying at the time that she was too far to the right of center. Then, all of a sudden, we started hearing, this time around, in anticipation, she’s too far to the left of center. Where is she? She is right where the vast majority of the American people are. … I once said my dad was a very conservative guy who taught us to conserve energy, to save money, but he never asked his congregations for a conservative offering. He always asked for a liberal offering. And so, I just believe that there are times to be conservative, there are times to be liberal, there are times to be progressive. We have got to continue [on] our trek toward a more perfect union. And if it means to conserve or to preserve or to liberalize your efforts, let’s do what needs to be done, given the time and circumstances in which we find ourselves. And so, she is doing that.”

