Hawley: Lead Advance Agent at Trump PA Rally ‘Failed One or More Training Exams’

Thursday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) revealed whistleblower findings that showed the lead U.S. Secret Service agent on the advance team for former President Donald Trump’s Butler, PA rally had failed at least one of her training exams.

The Butler, PA rally was the site of the attempted assassination of Trump.

“Senator Josh Hawley joins me now with some new whistleblower reporting,” host Jesse Watters said. “What are they telling you now, Senator?”

“Jesse, what I’m learning now is that the lead advance agent that day in Pennsylvania, this is the agent that was in charge of Trump’s entire trip in Pennsylvania, that this agent actually failed one or more of her training exams when she first joined the Secret Service,” Hawley replied. “I mean, the pattern that is emerging here, Jesse, from whistleblowers who have come forward to me now over and over again, is that the Trump rally was undermanned.”

“It was understaffed. They did not have people who had experience on it,” he added. “And now this advance agent, I’m told, may have failed one or more for training exams and was known not to be a top quality agent. I mean, this is absurd, and the fact that the director will not level with the American people about what’s going on here is just totally unacceptable and unbelievable.”

