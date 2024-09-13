Trump: We Will Have ‘Largest Deportation Effort in the History of Our Country’

Former President Donald Trump said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” that in his second term, he will conduct the “largest deportation effort in the history of our country.”

Host Trace Gallagher asked, “Why has there been this debate about the ducks and the cats in Springfield, Ohio? You know you have the people who live there who called 911 saying there are animals missing. Why is Kamala Harris smiling and saying you’re extreme for saying animals are missing and forgetting that this is a city like Aurora that has been overrun by people who are not here legally.”

Trump said, “In Aurora, they have a small, it’s a small area, and they have hundreds and hundreds of people coming in. If you go to Ohio, you know, there, they’re talking about 25 to 30,000 people coming in from Haiti. And this is a town that is small, beautiful, no problems, no crime, no nothing.”

Gallagher said, “58,000.”

Trump continued, “Yes, 58,000. I heard this morning was 31,000 people coming in. Nobody can do that. And it’s a bad criminal element, too, a bad criminal element. This is a town with no crime at all, Springfield, it’s got no crime. It’s got no problems. And now they have 31,000 people just came down on them. This is not survivable. We’re going to have the largest deportation effort in now they have 31,000 people just came down on them. This is not survivable. We’re going to have the largest deportation effort in the history of our country.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN