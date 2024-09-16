MSNBC’s Reid: ‘Both’ Would-Be Trump Assassins ‘Are White, American, Trump-Supporting Men’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “ReidOut,” claimed that both of the would-be assassins of 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump “are white, American, Trump-supporting men with guns.”

During her show’s opening monologue, Reid said, “What better way to replace the embarrassing memes about JD’s cat lady fixation and his weird possible amorous relationship with couches than to get Americans to instead post memes about Haitians eating the dogs and cats?”

She further said that Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), have tried to use claims about migrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio to distract from their own problems on the campaign trail over other issues and that making these claims is endangering people in the city and are also an attempt to lay the groundwork for Trump to engage in mass deportations when he gets into office if he gets elected president in November.

Later, she concluded, “All of this as Trump faces his second brush with death, via a gunman shooting at him in Palm Beach, Florida, just as happened in Pennsylvania, neither of whom were Haitian or any kind of immigrant. Both of whom are white, American, Trump-supporting men with guns.”

