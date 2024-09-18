Rand Paul: CNN, MSNBC ‘Are Part of the Incitement to Violence’

Wednesday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called out CNN and MSNBC after a second attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life.

The Kentucky Republican said the two left-wing cable news networks were “part of the incitement to violence.”

“What do you think is going on here?” host Maria Bartiromo asked. “Shouldn’t the level of protection match the level of the threat? After the first assassination attempt, the FBI said there would be more. That was what they said — there will be more. We need to get ahead of it.”

“Without question,” Paul replied. “With two assassination attempts within about a two-month period, he needs more protection. Something bad is going to happen. But what we also have to have is a discussion in our country where networks like CNN and MSNBC are daily saying he is a danger to democracy, and someone has to do something about it. These left-win networks aren’t saying he has bad policy. Hillary Clinton wasn’t saying he had bad policy. She’s saying he’s a danger. The implication is we won’t be able to stop him through the election, we must stop him otherwise. And they are inciting every crazy or angry person in our country. And frankly, CNN and MSNBC need to tone down their rhetoric because they are part of the incitement to violence.”

