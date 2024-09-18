Van Jones: Harris Is a ‘Pragmatist’, But ‘Kind of Took a Walk on the Left’ for a Bit

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” CNN Political Commentator and former Obama Adviser Van Jones said that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is a “pragmatist” and “not a leftist.” But she did sort of “take a walk on the left” back in 2020.

Jones began by saying that when you hear from Harris, “she’s not some crazy radical person.” He added, “First, the Republican Party loves to jump up and down on this pogo stick of like three months when Kamala kind of took a walk on the left, but Kamala’s not a leftist. She’s just not. I voted for Kamala Harris for district attorney, attorney general, Vice President, and then I’m going to vote for her for president. Kamala Harris is a pragmatist. She is a pragmatist, and that’s why I think they need to get her out there more. The whole Democratic Party went on some weird stuff in 2020, people were talking about all kinds of stuff that now makes no sense. People were talking about defunding the police, all kinds of stuff. The Democrats woke up with a hangover…and ran to Biden. Don’t forget, we got off of that pogo stick with Biden in 2020. Republicans want to keep talking about stuff we haven’t talked about in four years. Kamala Harris has spent four years being an able, strong backup for Biden. Now, she needs to step forward and let us know who she is.”

