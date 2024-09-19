Hillary Clinton: Trump’s ‘World Salads’ Make No Sense, He’s Incoherent

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that when former President Donald Trump speaks, it is incoherent “word salads.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “The other day he said the Haitians have to go back to Venezuela. I mean, he’s really losing it. So what really annoys me is they raked poor Joe Biden over the coals for every little misstep and this guy gets away with every single thing and that’s including a lot of the media. What do you make of that?”

Clinton said, “I don’t know what to make of it because I find it disturbing as well because if you, you know, if you listen to him half the time he makes no sense. It’s word salads, it’s incoherence, it’s grievance. And you listen and you try to figure out. He is though someone who has a kind of visceral ability to trigger people, trigger their hatred, their anger, their insecurity, their fears, anxieties.”

She added, “And so in the word salad, he’ll say migrants, killing people, and all of a sudden, you know, whatever was before, this crazy stuff that has been disproven over and over again, doesn’t stop him. He gets that feeling. He actually just wanders around and then he comes up with something that gets people upset.”

