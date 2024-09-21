GOP Rep. Moore: We Need to Export Capitalism, Christianity, Free Markets — Not Import the Third World

During an appearance on Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5 on Friday, Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) reacted to the influx of Haitian migrants in some communities around the country, including his home state of Alabama.

Moore argued against “importing the third world,” noting the United States had more to offer.

“These people will eventually find their way into our communities, and it’s just now starting to take effect,” Moore said. “Look, I’ve been to Haiti, brother. I’ve done mission trips down there. But we need to be exporting capitalism and Christianity and free markets to the world. We don’t need to be importing the third world into our communities. People who can’t assimilate, who can’t speak the language, if you talk to the educators in our community, they don’t have any way to communicate with these kids. They’re dropped off at the front of these schools. And in health care, I’ve talked to some physicians. They’re treating folks in the ER that are running up bills that are staggering.”

“You know, health care is expensive,” he continued. “And yet, they don’t even have their real name a lot of times. There’s no way that money gets collected. So to buy an administration in these reckless border policies, to just import the world, no matter who they are, where they’re from, and just give them the standing as a citizen and the subsidies, that will bankrupt the country. We’re already $35 trillion in debt, but I think you’re going to see crime follow that. We’re already starting to see that. We had some houses broken into an Enterprise.”

“You know, we had an AR-15 stolen out of one, one for a couple,” Moore added. “I had to take all the azaleas out of the yards because the people were camping in their yards. They were using the azaleas as cover. There’s just a lot of things that the consequences of this wide open, reckless border policy that Biden has put in place is now starting to affect the communities that we see.”

