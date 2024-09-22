Trump Niece: Donald Trump Has ‘Severe Psychiatric Disorders’

Former President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that former President Donald Trump “has had severe psychiatric disorders for decades” and is now becoming “delusional.’

Host Jen Psaki said, “You have observed your uncle for more than 50 years, for better or worse, and I know it’s been worse at many times. I was just talking about and I’m not the only one who’s observed this, I mean he seems to be really struggling lately to answer straightforward questions about the cost of child care, housing, groceries. His answers don’t really make sense. I mean, is that just par for the course for decades or have you noticed a change in his ability to articulate?”

Trump said, “Well, first of all, as a human being, Donald is as bad as he’s always been. This is somebody who’s never evolved. This is somebody who seems worse behaviorally simply because he’s been given more opportunities to be worse. In terms of his functioning on a cognitive level, absolutely, there’s been deterioration. I mean, Donald is somebody who has had severe psychiatric disorders for decades that have remained untreated, and any illness you have that you don’t treat will worsen.”

She added, “I think he’s being pushed further and further because of Vice President Harris’ success, because of his own failures, into a world that is more delusional. When he talks about how enthusiastic the crowd at the debate was he was probably talking about himself.”

