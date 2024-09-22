Whitmer: ‘Deranged’ Trump Doesn’t Understand Women Because Has Not Lived a Normal Life

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump did not understand women’s medical needs because he has not lived a normal life.

Host Jake Tapper said, “Donald Trump was rallying supporters in North Carolina Saturday afternoon. I want you to take a listen to what he said would happen if he wins in a few weeks?”

At a campaign rally, Trump said, “Women will be happy, healthy, confident, and free. You will no longer be thinking about abortion.”

Tapper said, “He says that’s because it will be back to the states where it belongs. What’s your response?”

Whitmer said, “That’s just ludicrous. So I think, you know, this guy just doesn’t understand what the average woman is confronting in her life in this country. And how could he? He’s not lived a normal life, unlike Kamala Harris, who has worked hourly jobs, who knows how important it is that women had health care and access to the medical care that they need. And so he’s just deranged.”

She added, “If Republicans would just stay out of our doctor’s offices, we would all be better off. We would all be safer. We would all be able to make our own decisions about our bodies. There’s no question that Donald Trump’s appointees to the United States Supreme Court has ripped these rights away from so many American women.”

