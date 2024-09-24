Harris Co-Chair: People ‘Misremember’ How ‘Strong’ Our Recovery Has Been

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Harris-Walz Co-Chair Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) stated that if you ask people if they’re better off than they were four years ago, “many Americans misremember just how bad the economy was four years ago and how strong our economic recovery from the pandemic has been.”

Coons said, “Americans, when you ask the question, are you better off today than you were four years ago, many Americans misremember just how bad the economy was four years ago and how strong our economic recovery from the pandemic has been. And, next year, the biggest fight’s going to be over taxes. Lots of folks don’t remember the details of the very complex TCJA or Tax Cut[s] and Jobs Act fight of 2017. A lot of those provisions expire next year, and so, early next year, Congress and the president are going to have to roll up our sleeves, sit down, and hammer out what’s it going to look like for the next five years, what are we going to do in terms of spending through the tax code, what incentives will there be? Joe Biden made a promise he wouldn’t raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000, and he’s kept that, Donald Trump is promising he’s going to impose a 20% tariff, that’s a tax, on every imported product, that’s a national sales tax.”

