Harris Co-Chair: She’s ‘Going to Keep a Lot of the Same Policies’ from Biden

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Harris-Walz Co-Chair Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) responded to a question on if people should know more details about the economic agenda of 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris by stating that she has given “a broad vision” on her priorities and some policies, and is “going to keep a lot of the same policies and agendas” from President Joe Biden.

Co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin asked, “Do you think that the American public, voters, many of whom, by the way, have the opportunity to vote right now…deserve to know specific details about her economic plan? Should you know what your tax rate is going to be or at least what she believes your tax rate should be before you go to the polls? Should you know what the regulatory sort of regime in her perfected world would look like? I think these are sort of singular, important questions, and you could say, maybe you’re not supposed to know these things, but I think that’s what people want to understand.”

Coons answered, “She’s laid out a broad vision for what are her priorities. And I think your average American voter’s got to look at the chaos, the unpredictability, the sort of careening around the field of the former President and a Vice President who says…we’re going to keep a lot of the same policies and agendas. The first thing she came out with in terms of an economic policy — and it upset some in my caucus — was a proposal for a [capital] gains rate increase that was lower than what President Biden had been looking for. She’s focusing on how do we build more housing, partnering with the private sector, removing regulatory barriers, providing incentives, and, now, how do we build more middle-class wealth.”

Earlier in the interview, Coons said both Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) will give more details this week.

