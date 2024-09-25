Biden: Trump ‘Really Does Not Believe in Democracy’

President Joe Biden said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump “really does not believe in democracy.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Now he’s blaming rhetoric from you that you inspired these two assassination attempts. After all of the calls for violence, you know, take them out, you know what it is, don’t you think that that is just unbelievable and what do you say to that?”

Biden said, “Well, I think he is the most unusual president. Look, when I ran, I said I was running, one of the first major speeches I made at Independence Hall about democracy. That democracy was at stake.”

He added, “Trump is, there is not a lot social redeeming values there. Here’s the thing, he really does not believe in democracy, and the guardrails that our system has set up for the abuse of power. Look at what he does and what he says and look what he did. January 6th was absolutely bizarre, bizarre. I was you know, on January 6th, I was sitting in my office waiting to get ready to be sworn in. I was going to make a speech on another subject, and I went out and i made a speech on democracy. I made a speech on why this is ridiculous, why this cannot stand.”

