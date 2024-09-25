GOP Rep. Gooden: ‘How Dare’ Zelensky Opine on Any Election Much Less the Presidential Race

Tuesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) voiced his objections to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky weighing in on the U.S. presidential election while visiting the United States.

Gooden and his colleague Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) said there were questions about whether taxpayer resources were used to shuttle Zelensky to Pennsylvania to make what appeared to be a campaign appearance.

“All right, word broke late today that the House GOP is launching its own investigation into the Zelensky trip and whether the use of U.S. government aircraft to fly him from New York to what appeared to be a political event in any way violates U.S. law,” host Laura Ingraham said. “Joining me now are Congressman Eli Crane from Arizona and Lance Gooden from Texas. Congressman. Gooden, you’re behind this investigation. What can you tell us?”

“Well, I can tell you that my colleagues and I have a lot of questions,” Gooden replied. “How much taxpayer funds were spent on this C-17 that brought the President over? Why were Secret Service agents that seem to be underwhelming in their security of Donald Trump posted up in Pennsylvania? Why were no Republicans invited to this event? And just exactly how bad is President Zelensky’s judgment to be making this appearance and upsetting half of the American populace? Why is it that he would criticize Donald Trump, who has a very good chance of being commander-in-chief in just a few months?”

“As you said, it was terrible judgment,” he added. “And what I want to know is, why is he not on his knees thanking Americans, Republicans, and Democrats for the sacrifices they’ve made for his nation? And how dare he come into our nation and opine on any election much less the presidential race.”

