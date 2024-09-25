GOP Rep. Palmer: Multi-Millionaires, Maybe Billionaires Using ActBlue to Funnel Money to Democrats

During an appearance on Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5 on Wednesday, Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL), chairman of the House Republican Policy Committee, said he believed wealthy funders were using ActBlue to circumvent contribution limits and funnel money to Democratic candidates.

According to Palmer, who also serves on the House Oversight Committee, some of the $2.2 billion raised through ActBlue was made with small-dollar contributions that did not have to be reported to the Federal Election Commission by people who may not be aware they were making contributions.

“[I] t’s an unbelievable amount of money that’s being spent,” Palmer explained. “And we’re actually about to launch an investigation into this Democrat fundraising program called ActBlue because we believe there are some multi-millionaires, maybe billionaires, that have been sending small-dollar contributions through the names of people who don’t even know that they’re making a contribution to Democrats. As a matter of fact, some of them might even be dead. There’s a lot of things that we’ve got to work through to straighten us out to not only ensure election integrity, but ensure there’s integrity in election funding.”

“[S]o what they’re, what I think they’re doing is they’re running money through ActBlue, as though it was, or as though it’s some, you know, lady out in the middle of Illinois who sent in $100 because it’s not reportable,” he added. “You have to report to the FEC contributions over $100. So they’re sending all these $25, $50 contributions. And Jeff, they’ve raised and spent $2.2 billion through ActBlue.”

