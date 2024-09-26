Jayapal: ‘Unfortunate’ Adams Said the Same Things as Trump About Migrants

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) stated that “it’s just unfortunate” that New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) said some of the same things as 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump about migrants and immigration, Trump’s argument “is a horrible one around migrants, around immigration.” And “that is not who New York is. New York is defined by the contributions of immigrants to the city of New York. This is the place, the Statue of Liberty.”

After host Alex Wagner referenced Adams’ comments about migrants, Jayapal said, “I think the challenge here is that the whole argument right now that Donald Trump is pushing is a horrible one around migrants, around immigration. And it’s just unfortunate that Eric Adams [said] some of those same things, he said some of those same things and I think New Yorkers didn’t like it. I think that is not who New York is. New York is defined by the contributions of immigrants to the city of New York. This is the place, the Statue of Liberty. And I think that — so, this is difficult, in many ways.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett