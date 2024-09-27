GOP Rep. Waltz: ‘We Have Never in Our History Encountered This Level of Election Interference with an Adversary’

Thursday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) sounded the warning about efforts to protect former President Donald Trump, especially as the Iranian government was reportedly making threats about Trump’s life.

“So, we’re protecting Iranian officials here in Manhattan for the United Nations this week, but we’re stretched thin protecting Donald Trump,” host Jesse Watters said. “Is that right?”

“Yes, Jesse, think about that for a moment,” Waltz replied. “It’s bad enough that Iran has been trying to kill not only Trump, but members of his Cabinet for years. Trump’s core detail was denied resources for years in the run up to July 13, but then the local police, and we have some indication, the Secret Service was not told by the FBI the severity of the threat. We have never in our history encountered this level of election interference with an adversary openly talking about killing not only a former president, but the leading presidential candidate.”

He added, “And what do we get from the administration, from Biden and Harris, from the left, who are obsessed with Russia, Russia, Russia? Nothing, zilch, not even a strongly worded speech. And then on top of that, to your point, Jesse, they give the Iranian president the delegation visas to come to New York, where they’re enjoying Secret Service protection while they’re actively plotting to defeat the Secret Service and kill our leading presidential candidate, former president of the United States. It is mind-blowing. It’s insane. And I think the negligence is criminal.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor