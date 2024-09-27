Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Discourse Will Become ‘Kinder’ When Kamala Harris Is President

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus said Friday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that if Vice President Kamala Harris wins in November, the country’s discourse will become “kinder and more effective.”

Louis-Dreyfus said, “I think making fun of it is a very good step. It points out the absurdity of the situation. And I think can drive home a point in a way that has teeth. And I was happy to lend my sort of skill set to that arena. I’m not a politician. I’m not an expert on various issues that we’re up against today. But I do know, I do feel strongly about who our leaders should be as an American citizen. I would really like it if the discourse could become kinder and more effective. And I think that that will be the case with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in office because I think they are people who are for the people. They are not. They are not trying to line their own pockets and just get power for power’s sake.”

She added, “I’m concerned about having Trump in office because I fear that he’s open to cutting Social Security. He’s open to cutting Medicare benefits. And against, really, fundamentally, supporting people’s health, the citizens of the United States and their health. Kamala Harris is all for expanding health care for the citizens of the United States and God love her for it, it’s so fundamental. It’s hard to even put into words. It’s so fundamental.”

