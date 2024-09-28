Van Jones: Trump Has ‘a Good Point’ that Biden-Harris Didn’t Take Border ‘Seriously Enough’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” CNN Political Commentator and former Obama Adviser Van Jones said that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump has a “good point” that the Biden-Harris administration didn’t act to fix the border for years and acknowledged, “It took them too long. They didn’t take it seriously enough. That is true.”

Host Anderson Cooper said, “[A]t the end of the debate between them, Donald Trump sort of finally got around to a line which was probably workshopped ahead of time and that he just neglected to actually get to it until the end of the debate, which was, why didn’t you do it — what have you been doing the last three years on the border, essentially? That’s the pushback from Republicans.”

Jones responded, “That’s a good point. Listen, it took them too long. It took them too long. They didn’t take it seriously enough. That is true. But then, when they tried to get everybody together to fix it, Donald Trump wouldn’t let them and they got it done anyway, all that’s true, and she should just own it.”

Earlier in the segment, Jones said that the administration has “secured” the border, but it took them a while to do so. And if there is a border crisis, it’s Trump’s fault.

