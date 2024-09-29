Holder: Trump in ‘Cognitive Decline’ — He’s More Confused than Four Years Ago

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that former President Donald Trump was in “cognitive decline.”

Holder said, “He has never been a master of the English language, but if you look back four years ago and eight years back, his sentences are shorter, they make less sense, his paragraphs are more garbled. He seems to be more out of touch with the questions asked of him and the way in which he formulates his responses just don’t seem to be cogent. He doesn’t have many policy positions that he would ever talk about. He just seems to me to be a person who seems to be a little bit more confused than perhaps he was four years ago. I am not saying he was spectacular four years ago or four years before that but even against those lowered standards, he doesn’t seem to meet the standards, those lower standards he was judged by just a few weeks ago or years ago, he doesn’t meet those.”

He added, “The Trump playbook is when you don’t have the specifics or you don’t have the ammunition to actually go after somebody on their policies or go after them in a substantive way, you go back to eighth and ninth grade kind of stuff for you start to call people names. Talking about her mental stability or inability to do certain things, I think it is both projection on his part but also an indication of, again, the cognitive decline where he doesn’t have the ability to mount a substantive challenge to the person he is running against. I think that is something the American people need to take into consideration. Donald Trump made a great deal of the cognitive abilities of Joe Biden. We now have the person on the Republican side who is the oldest person ever to run for President of the United States. You have to think, if a this is where he is right now, where will he be three or four years from now.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN