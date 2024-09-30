MSNBC’s Reid: ‘Less-Lucid’ Trump’s Racism Is Pouring Out

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Monday on “Inside” that former President Donald Trump was “less-lucid,” so his “racism” was pouring out.

Reid said, “I think I will echo George Conway, in saying that Donald Trump, he called him a lunatic, I will not use that term but he is clearly in decline. Everything about Donald Trump, yes, it is worse than 2016 or 2020 because he is clearly in decline. He cannot start a story without veering off into a fictional award that he supposedly won. He cannot answer a question with any lucidity. Donald Trump is less-lucid. He is also less inhibited. That means that his inmate racism pours out in greater measure now than it did before. He cannot control himself.”

She added, “What he is telling his voters, his small, his share of extreme MAGA voters is these blacks are stealing the election. Black Haitians are violent cannibals, black people are the enemy, black people will be responsible if/when I use lose. You are permitted, through my language, to do violence if necessary to stop another peaceful transfer of power. He understands that he is not winning the election. You and I both are campaign people and he is not winning the election. What he is doing is he doing what he did in the summer 2016. He is setting up to say if I lose, they stole it. He did in 2016, he just happen to win those states. He did in 2020 and he is doing it again.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN