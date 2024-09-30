NPR’s Hinojosa: Latinos Who Support Trump ‘Want to Be White’

NPR host Maria Hinojosa said on this week’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” that Latinos who support former President Donald Trump “want to be white.”

Host Jonathan Capehart said, “This is from this Telemundo poll, that shows a shrinking majority of Latino voters in favor of the Democratic candidate.”

He asked, “Vice President Harris at 54%, she has a 14 point lead but it has been shrinking after each consecutive presidential election from 2016. Why is that? Why is the Democratic share of the Latino vote shrinking?”

Hinojosa said, “What I said to you when we asked the question was, Latinos want to be white. They want to be with the cool kids.”

She added, “I’m asking Latinos all the time and they just say, ‘Well, isn’t Donald Trump es tan buen negociante? He is such a good businessman.’ It’s like, no, he’s not. He had bankruptcies. But they don’t want to be identified with all of those other immigrants that Donald Trump speaks so badly of, including me as a Mexican immigrant, so they’re like, ‘Let’s be with him.’ Those numbers, they could cost Kamala Harris the election. Everything that I’ve been saying that Latinos could push her over the top, these are the numbers that could also take her down.”

