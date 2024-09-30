Psaki to Douglas Emhoff: You Have ‘Reshaped the Perception of Masculinity’

MSNBC host Jen Psaki said Sunday on “Inside” that second gentleman Doug Emhoff had “reshaped the perception of masculinity.”

Psaki said, “There has also been an important part, an interesting part about how people have talked about your role, how it has reshaped the perception of masculinity. I’m not sure you planned on that, but you are an incredibly supportive spouse. Has that been an evolution for you? Do you think that’s part of the role you might play as First gentleman?”

Emhoff said, “It’s funny, I have started to think a lot about this. I have always been like this. My dad was like this. Too me, it is the right thing to do, you know? Support women, it’s mutual, with, and I, we support each other. We have each other’s back.”

He added, “I have said many times when we lift up women, we support women, whether it is childcare, family leave, all these issues, you know, in this post Dobbs hellscape, women should not be less than, women should not be treated differently and have less rights. That’s not the American way. It’s also not like if some women succeed some dude is suffering, it’s not a one-to-one relationship. When we lift up women, we lift up families, the economy.”