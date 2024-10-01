CNN’s Tapper: Vance Clearly the ‘More Experienced Debater’

On Tuesday, CNN host Jake Tapper said on his network’s coverage of the Vice Presidential Debate that Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) was clearly a more experienced debater than Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN).

Tapper said, “Despite months of rather vicious and nasty attacks between Senator Vance and Governor Walz, they tonight were largely kind and agreeable with each other. They often talked about finding common ground. They obviously held their toughest criticisms for the folks at the top of the ticket. Vance, clearly, I think it needs to be said clearly was the more experienced debater the slicker speaker walz is strongest moment perhaps, came at the end. they’re talking about democracy. that was also, i would think, vance’s moment all night when he claimed that donald trump handed over power peacefully. obviously not accurate, but generally dana and abby, my overall impression is that both men came to seem likable and i think it’s quite possible that both men achieve that task.”

He added, “JD Vance is much more experienced at this, at public speaking, at defending himself, at pivoting. You talked about the many times that Walz let Vance get away with saying things that weren’t true and you talked about the Obamacare one, as if Donald Trump actually had tried to save Obamacare.”

