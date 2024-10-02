Anti-Trump Impeachment Witness Sondland: ‘Yes’ I’m Voting for Trump — Biden-Harris Policies Are an ‘Existential Threat’

Former U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who was a witness in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that he will vote for Trump because he disagrees with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ policies.

Host Ari Melber said, “Why was it important for you to say no more Trump because of this January 6? Do you stand by that?”

Sondland said, “No. I’ll tell you why. I’ve lived four years under the Biden-Harris policies, and I have to say those policies are not only becoming an existential threat to our country’s way of life but to our allies as well.”

Melber said, “This is striking. You said it was a no for me after January 6. And here we are right now and you’re saying it’s a yes.”

Sondland said, “It is a yes for me. It is an absolute yes for me. That is how badly the Biden-Harris team have prosecuted their job.”

Melber said, “But the whole point you seemed to be making is January 6 and that kind of attack on democracy is bigger than any policy.”

Sondland said, “I’m seeing so many attacks on democracy that eclipse January 6.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN