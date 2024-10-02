Harris Surrogate on Support for Taxpayer-Funded Sex Changes for Illegals: People Change, She’ll ‘Respond to the Times’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Harris-Walz Campaign Surrogate Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) responded to questions on 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ past support for taxpayer-funded benefits for illegal immigrants, including sex change operations, by saying that “you’re talking in a different world.” And “people evolve and grow and she is a leader who will respond to the times. She’s going to be pragmatic.”

Host Sean Hannity asked, [relevant exchange begins around 3:25] “Kamala wants to decriminalize — her words … — illegal immigration. She wants to offer free food, housing, health care, education, free taxpayer-funded sex change surgeries, a path to citizenship, and she’s never denounced that either. Do you think taxpayers ought to be paying for all of that for people that don’t respect our laws, our sovereignty, and our borders?”

Polis responded, “In any discussion of immigration, it starts with securing the border, Sean. And we’ve got to secure the border. There was a bipartisan plan to do that and Kamala Harris supported that.”

Hannity cut in to again ask about taxpayers paying for housing, health care, education, and sex changes for illegal immigrants.

Polis answered, “Again, sometimes, you’re talking in a different world. Americans don’t get free housing.”

Hannity cut in to respond, “But she’s offering it to illegals.”

Polis countered, “No, first of all, she will secure our border. Donald Trump wants to keep this as a political issue, rather than –.”

Hannity cut in to say he has a record of Harris supporting all of those things, and Polis responded, “Look, you can play a lot of words, and I wish you did more, of Donald Trump saying things that are totally abhorrent to what he believes in. He’s been on every side of every issue.”

Hannity cut in to say Polis is there to defend Harris and ask, “Do you think American taxpayers should pay for housing, health care, education, and sex change surgery? Do you support that?”

Polis responded, “As somebody who’s been to the border, as somebody who’s been Governor of Colorado, been in Congress, I trust Kamala Harris to secure the border.”

Hannity again cut in to ask about the specific benefits for people in the country illegally and if Polis supports those.

Polis responded, “I think we should secure the border and then, do I support work permits for immigrants we need in our economy? Sure, right? We’ve got to fix the whole thing, but it starts with securing the border. Kamala Harris’ plan is bipartisan, would add Border Patrol agents, would add technology, would actually secure it, rather than keeping it as a political issue for people to run on.”

Hannity then cut in to accuse Polis of denying things Harris said and Polis countered, “Donald Trump said a lot more nutty things more recently than Kamala Harris. But I think people evolve and grow and she is a leader who will respond to the times. She’s going to be pragmatic. She has supporters from across the political spectrum, from Dick Cheney to Jeff Flake, and she’s going to represent all Americans.”

