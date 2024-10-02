Harris Surrogate on Why She Didn’t Do Economic Plans: ‘She’s Running to Be President’

During an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), who is a Surrogate for the Harris-Walz campaign, responded to a question on why 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t implemented the plans she says she has on the economy during her tenure as Vice President by stating that “she’s running to be president of the United States,” and her plan is better than the plan of her GOP counterpart, former President Donald Trump.

Co-host John Dickerson asked, “Senator, I want to ask you about the economy and a point that Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) made repeatedly, which is, Vice President Harris has a lot of thoughts and ideas about the economy and the future, but, his essential argument was, well, why didn’t she do any of that during the Biden administration? What’s the answer to that?”

Kelly responded, “Well, she’s running to be president of the United States, and you can compare the plan of Kamala Harris to Donald Trump’s. And Donald Trump’s plan is just a bad deal for the American people, his Project 2025, which, as you saw in this debate, JD Vance has to defend, and it’s a[n] unpopular agenda, where it’s going to raise costs for families, $4,000 a year through this flawed tariff plan that he has. Where Kamala Harris wants to bring down costs for American families on prescription drugs, health care, child care, education, housing.”

