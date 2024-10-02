Pelosi: Iran Is Stronger Because of the ‘Failed Policy of Donald Trump’

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) claimed Wednesday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that Iran is in a stronger position “nuclear wise” because of the “failed policy of Donald Trump.”

Pelosi said, “We want to avoid a bigger war. As you know, full well, that masterfully President Obama had a plan to reduce the capacity of the Iranians to produce a nuclear weapon. The next president in line, he came in and eliminate it that unfortunately, because now Iran is on a path again for enriching uranium or fully taking it closer to having the capacity for a weapon.”

She continued, “I don’t know how close they are to that and if i did, I wouldn’t say. So again, we want to avoid a bigger war. We do know that Hezbollah and Hamas are proxies for Iran. They are the troublemakers in the region. The fact that Israel was attacked with 200 ballistic missiles coming into Israel, thank God without any major effects shows they must be stopped. But I don’t think we should get into that with an open discussion now, as to how we deal with their nuclear. Again we had a plan to do that. I think that there are other countries as we had said before, who had worked together to do that. But the reason that they are in the strong position they are today nuclear wise is because of the failed policy of Donald Trump.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN