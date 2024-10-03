Harris Surrogate: She’s ‘New Leader’ for People Who Want Change on Inflation, VPs Are Just ‘There’ and ‘Ready’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Harris-Walz Surrogate Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) argued 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is the “new leader” for people who want change on things like inflation and foreign policy and vice presidents and lieutenant governors don’t run things, “They’re there, they’re ready, they’re a breath away from the governorship, the presidency.”

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) said, “The mistake that the Democrats have made globally is they picked someone — they had an opportunity to move Biden off and pick someone new and fresh, and they didn’t. They picked Biden 2.0, right? Someone who’s actually been in that White House that can’t be that agent of change. Americans just want change. And so, that’s what’s going to win. You go to the polls, you’re voting for either, I’m okay with the way America is right now, and very few are, or I want that agent of change on inflation, international security, all of these things.”

Polis responded, “Look, Kamala Harris is that new leader. Let’s talk about the role of Vice President, I have a lieutenant governor. … Many states, they have lieutenant governors. And, look, do they run the show? No, they don’t. They’re there, they’re ready, they’re a breath away from the governorship, the presidency. Kamala Harris is that new voice.”

Sununu then cut in to ask if Biden is really running the show, and Polis said he is.

