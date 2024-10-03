NYT’s Mara Gay: Liz Cheney Is a ‘Truth Teller,’ She Makes Normalizing Trumpism Hard

New York Times writer Mara Gay said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was a “truth teller” who makes normalizing former President Donald Trump’s policies harder.

Gay said, “It’s interesting we are looking at these male voters who are Republicans who are saying enough. This isn’t about strength. It’s about not wanting to be completely insane and live in a world of chaos. Because J.D. Vance the other night really did his best to launder Trumpism as something that is normal and has a soft face and is perfectly respectable. You know, it’s funny we talk about the politics of respectability in a different context. J.D. Vance is really doing his best to bring respectability back to MAGA politics.”

She continued, “As long as you have Republican voters, especially white men, and folks like Liz Cheney to come along and say, this isn’t normal. It’s not acceptable. I may disagree with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on every issue except for the one that matters, in this election which is democracy, which is supporting rights of other Americans, then this is not something that’s acceptable to me.”

Gay concluded, “I think Liz Cheney, as a truth teller, is especially important because as long as she’s out there telling the truth, it becomes much harder to normalize Trumpism.”

