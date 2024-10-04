Caroline Giuliani: ‘I View Trump as a Disease’

Caroline Giuliani, daughter of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former president Donald Trump was like a “disease.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Trump has sort of turned up the toxicity in America is to divide families along these fault lines where the things that you may hold most dear and precious, your own family or your safety, are threatened by someone you love to pieces, supporting the very person that threatens you. What do you think Trump’s allure is and maybe it is just simply the power, but what do you think it is that makes smart and accomplished men like your dad choose Trump over the people and issues they love? Your dad, you know, the first thing you said is Trump is someone with 34 felonies, your father is known the world over as a prosecutor and law and order guy for better or for worse. He is all in with someone who is diametrically opposed to what the brand used to be.”

Giuliani said, “Yeah, you know, it’s a hard phenomenon to understand. It definitely is. I view Trump as a disease. And I think it’s really important to remember that with every disease, prevention is a much more effective strategy than treatment. And I really fear that if we elect Trump again, that, you know, I thought we had cured ourselves of it the first time, but it doesn’t seem like we have. And I think if he becomes the president again, we may have a terminal illness in our country, and that really, really scares me.”

