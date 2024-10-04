FEMA Admin. on Frustration with Response: We’ll Keep Bringing Resources In, Had Them in Pre-Storm

On Thursday’s broadcast of “NBC Nightly News,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell responded to frustration with the response to Hurricane Helene by stating that “We’ve been moving commodities, people, resources into this area since before the storm hit. We are going to continue to bring those resources in,” and “we are going to be here until every person has everything they need.”

Criswell began by saying, “We’re seeing communities that are still isolated and having a difficult time getting commodities, talking to local officials and hearing about how they’re getting food and water up into some of these more isolated parts of their communities. But we’re seeing everybody come together, local, state, federal, nonprofit, private sector really coming together to make a difference.”

Criswell added that search and rescue operations are still ongoing and that is the top priority.

Later, host Lester Holt asked, “Let me quickly ask you about what people should expect from FEMA right now. You know there’s frustration. What’s your response?”

Criswell answered, “We’ve been moving commodities, people, resources into this area since before the storm hit. We are going to continue to bring those resources in, listening to the local officials. One of the reasons I’m here is so I can see firsthand what’s needed. And people should know that we are going to be here until every person has everything they need.”

