Cotton: Jack Smith’s Filing a ‘Temper Tantrum from a Deranged Fanatic’

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), a surrogate for former President Donald Trump’s campaign, said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that special counsel Jack Smith’s new court filing was a “temper tantrum from a deranged fanatic.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let me move on to January 6th and this new evidence unsealed this week. Jack Smith in this filing says he has three witnesses, forensic experts to testify that he went to the dining room by the Oval Office where he watched coverage of the attack against the Capitol unfold and he was, of course, on his phone, on Twitter.”

She asked, “Senator, do you think Donald Trump showed leadership in those hours when the Capitol was under attack?”

Cotton said, “What I think about what Jack Smith this did is that it was a temper tantrum from a deranged fanatic who is angry that he keeps losing time and time again over the Supreme Court over the course of his career. This is unverified, uncross examined hearsay from grand jury testimony which usually isn’t revealed publicly for that reason. He went to court. he asked for special permission and to have it disclosed less than 30 days before the election. This is professional misconduct in all likelihood by Jack Smith and should be investigated.”

