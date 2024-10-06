Walz Defends Drivers Licenses, Free Tuition, Healthcare for Illegal Immigrants — We Have ‘Safest Roads’

Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) said on this week’s “Fox News Sunday” broadcast that giving immigrants illegally in Minnesota diver licenses, free tuition and healthcare has meant safe roads.

Host Shannon Bream said, “The Wall Street Journal says after you chosen to join the ticket as a Democratic Governor Minnesota Tim Walz signed into law and initiatives allowing immigrants in the country illegally to apply for drivers licenses qualified for free tuition at state universities and enrolled in the states free health care program for low-income residents. Are those not magnets that draw people here but on dangerous journeys for themselves, and why should your taxpayers in Minnesota or across the states pay for those programs?”

Walz said, “That’s on the vice president’s position but I will say this Minnesota ranks as a top five business state, we rank in the top three state for children living and we are the top states for health care access. I would also say this we have some of the safest roads. The Vice President has made it clear she has policies that make a difference. Her border policies are the most longest and fairest we have seen.”

