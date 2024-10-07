Harris on Her and Biden Weakening Border Policy: We’ve Offered ‘Solutions’ from Start

During an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” aired on Monday, 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris responded to a question on if it was a mistake for the Biden-Harris administration to loosen immigration policies as much as they did by stating that the border is “a longstanding problem.” And “the policies that we have been proposing are about fixing a problem, not promoting a problem,” and “from day one, literally, we have been offering solutions.”

“60 Minutes” Correspondent Bill Whitaker asked, “I’ve been covering the border for years, and so I know this is not a problem that started with your administration. But there was [a] historic flood of undocumented immigrants coming across the border the first three years of your administration. As a matter of fact, arrivals quadrupled from the last year of President Trump. Was it a mistake to loosen the immigration policies as much as you did?”

Harris responded, “It’s a longstanding problem. And solutions are at hand, and from day one, literally, we have been offering solutions.”

Whitaker followed up, “What I was asking was, was it a mistake to kind of allow that flood to happen in the first place?”

Harris responded, “I think — the policies that we have been proposing are about fixing a problem, not promoting a problem, okay.”

Whitaker cut in to say, “But the numbers did quadruple under your watch.”

Harris responded, “And the numbers today, because of what we have done, we have cut the flow of illegal immigration by half, we have cut the flow of fentanyl by half. But we need Congress to be able to act to actually fix the problem.”

