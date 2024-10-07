Joe Scarborough: Donald Trump Is ‘Preparing for Civil War’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough claimed Monday on “Morning Joe” that former President Donald Trump was “preparing for civil war.”

Saturday in Pennsylvania, Trump said, “Those who want to stop us from achieving this future have slandered me, impeached me, indicted me, tried to throw me off the ballot. And who knows? Maybe even tried to kill me.”

He continued, “You know, I always say there is an enemy from within, and there is an outside enemy. If you are smart, the outside enemy is not going to be a problem. Russia, China, North Korea, we are not going to have a problem if you have a smart president. If you have not such a smart president then it’s a problem. We have an enemy from within, which I think is much more dangerous than the outside enemy.”

Scarborough said, “The level of un-American activity that you just saw is stunning. That is un-American. They know they’re lying. Donald Trump knows that’s a lie. He will tell you that the Secret Service, he thought, did the best job they could do. The fact that JD Vance and Trump’s family would out and out say what they said takes the threat of violence takes the threat beyond where it was even leading up to January 6. This is an increasingly desperate person, an increasingly desperate family, who is preparing for civil war. They just are.”

He added, “Talking about how they’re trying to kill him, Democrats are trying to kill him. And the lies. Think about this. I saw part of Donald Trump’s speech this weekend. It was remarkable, the lies. Not just on these things, but on policy, he’d make up things and throw it out there. I was shocked that the audience was really that stupid to believe the crazy lies that he was throwing out there. But he does it so much. It is the falsehood, firehose of falsehoods.”

