Kamala Harris: ‘I Have a Glock’ — ‘Yes, of Course I Have’ Fired It

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris said Monday on CBS’s “60 Minutes” that she owns a Glock semi-automatic pistol.

Correspondent Bill Whitaker said, “A hard left turn here, but you recently surprised people when you said that you are a gun owner and that if someone came into your house they would get shot.”

Harris said, “That is not the first time I’ve talked about it.”

Whitaker said, “What kind of gun do you own and when and why did you get it?”

Harris said, “I have a Glock, and I’ve had it for quite some time. And I mean, look, Bill, my background is in law enforcement and so there you go.”

Whitaker said, “Have you ever fired it?”

Harris said, “Yes, of course I have, at a shooting range. Yes, of course I have.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN