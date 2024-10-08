Harris on Analysis Her Plan Will Balloon Deficit: Others Say My Plan’s Better than Trump’s

During an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” aired on Monday, 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris responded to a question on budget analysis that her economic plan would add trillions to the deficit by stating that “the other economists that have reviewed my plan versus my opponent and determined that my economic plan would strengthen America’s economy. His would weaken it.” And saying she’ll raise taxes on top earners, even though the estimate she was asked about accounts for her proposed tax increases.

“60 Minutes” Correspondent Bill Whitaker asked, “[I]t is estimated by the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget that your economic plan would add $3 trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade. How are you going to pay for that?”

Harris responded, “Okay, so, the other economists that have reviewed my plan versus my opponent and determined that my economic plan would strengthen America’s economy. His would weaken it. My plan, … is about saying that, when you invest in small businesses, you invest in the middle class, and you strengthen America’s economy — small businesses are part of the backbone of America’s economy.”

Whitaker then followed up, “But, pardon me, Madame Vice President, the question was, how are you going to pay for it?”

Harris responded, “Well, one of the things is I’m going to make sure that the richest among us, who can afford it, pay their fair share in taxes. It is not right that teachers and nurses and firefighters are paying a higher tax rate than billionaires and the biggest corporations. And I plan on making that fair.”

