Harris: Trump ‘Really Lacks Empathy on a Very Basic Level’

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump lacks empathy on a basic level while discussing the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “Talk about something you would do differently from Donald Trump. Right now, there is a monster storm barreling toward my state of Florida, a place that’s still reeling from Hurricane Helene. Trump is lying, claiming that the Biden administration is intentionally withholding aid from the areas where Republicans live and that FEMA funds are being redirected to migrants. Ironically, that is something he did in 2019. What do you think the effect of these lies are and why is he doing this?”

Harris said, “It’s profound and it is the height of irresponsibility and, frankly, callousness. So lives are literally at stake right now.”

She continued, “I travelled to Georgia and to North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. In Georgia, I met a woman who just days earlier, her husband was killed in their home by a fallen tree. Days later, I met with her and her daughter. You can imagine the pain, the shock that they are still in about what they experienced, what they witnessed. Yeah, I mean, we’re talking about real human beings and their lives and them losing everything. Everything.”

Harris added, “This woman lost her husband. Her child lost her father. People are losing their home with no hope of ever being able to reconstruct or return. And the idea that somebody would be playing political games for the sake of himself. But this is so consistent about Donald Trump. He puts himself before the needs of other I fear that he really lacks empathy on a very basic level to care about the suffering of other people and then understand the role of a leader is not to beat people down, it’s to lift people up. Absolutely. Especially in a time of crisis.”

