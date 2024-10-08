Michael Moore: Dems ‘Such a Frightened Group of People,’ It’s Shocking They Believe Trump Will Win

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore said Monday on CNN’s “News Central” that he was “frightened” Democrats think former President Donald Trump will win.

Host Brianna Keilar said, “In know you’ve heard it. There is there thinking that you’re aware of from I think Democrats in the political class who said yeah, but Harris needs people in the middle and liberals are going to vote for her regardless, why would they stay home? It’s as good as a vote for Trump. What do you say to that reasoning?”

Moore said, “I honestly think we’re going to have one of our largest turnout ever. I don’t think that many people are going to stay home. I certainly hope not because of everything that’s at stake. But happens every time with Democrats because Democrats, there’s such a frightened group of people. It’s it’s I still I mean, people they still think that Trump is going to win. This is kind of shocking to me. Like don’t you live with people are you are you not aware that there’s going to be a tsunami of women voting between now and election day?”

He added, “They were told two-and-a-half years ago that they no longer control their own bodies. They no longer have a say if they get pregnant or have an unplanned pregnancy the law now is in many of our states, that you have to have that baby. If we have to do whatever we have to do is sort of a legal version, strapping you down to the table until you birth that baby then so be it? That’s the law of the land now. Anybody who thinks that women are going to stay home the woman are going to tolerate this. Do you not know any women do not live with a woman do is it your is there a next door neighbor?”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN