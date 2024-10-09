Carville: ‘I’m Scared to Death’ About the Election, Harris Needs to Be ‘Much More Aggressive’

Democratic strategist James Carville said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that he was “scared to death” about the election and that the Harris-Walz campaign needed to be “much more aggressive.”

Carville said, “The only thing I feel is the election is coming November 5, and I’m scared to death.”

Host Ari Melber asked, “You’re not in a reflective mood?”

Carville said, “I’m not in a particularly reflective mood right now. I’m very concerned.”

Melber said, “What does Harris need to do with the month left?”

Carville said, “She doesn’t have a month left. We’ve got 26 days. Today is gone, and you are going to lose another four in a hurricane. Just subtract that. We’re going to get blank on that. So you’re not going to get much out for the next four days. And everything kind of shuts down the Saturday before the election. So you’re really probably under 20 days that you have to really get a message out. They need to be sharp. They need to be aggressive. They need to stop answering questions and start asking questions.”

He added, “I think she and the whole campaign needs to be much more aggressive and much less passive than they are.”

