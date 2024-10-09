CNN’s Jennings: Kamala’s Attack on Desantis Was a ‘Big Campaign Mistake’

Wednesday on CNN, network contributor Scott Jennings derided Vice President Kamala Harris for her comments criticizing Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) amid Hurricane Milton’s track to his state’s west coast.

Jenning called Harris’ move a “big campaign mistake,” noting that Harris’ comments contradicted President Joe Biden’s remarks about the Florida governor.

“In all of your public communications, no matter what you’re doing, you have to always show that American people that you have their fellow citizens in your heart,” Jennings said. “I mean, this is the kind of historic storm that some people aren’t going to survive it. There’s going to be widespread property devastation. You have to just show the empathy that people would expect out of the American president. I think that’s campaign communications number one.”

“Number two, what she can’t do is try to insert politics into this, and I think, honestly, when Kamala Harris attacked Ron DeSantis as he was preparing for this hurricane — that was a huge campaign mistake for her,” he continued. “She should not have done that, Biden came out and corrected the record, saying he and DeSantis are working well together. That was the proper response.”

(h/t Daily Caller)

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor