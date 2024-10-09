Donny Deutsch: ‘How Bankrupt Have So Many Souls Become’ to Support Trump?

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch said Wednesday on “Morning Joe” that many voters who support former President Donald Trump have “bankrupt” souls.

Deutsch said, “You could tell people January 6, you could tell people he’s lying, people’s lives are at stake and he’s lying about a hurricane and people will go, ‘Well what about Kamala’s third answer on The View?’ And it is just.”

He continued, “What happened to us? What is wrong with us? I feel like I’m living in another country. I am really going to feel that way if the election goes in the Trump direction. It’s like how bankrupt have so many souls become?”

Deutsch added, “And I’m not talking about people who if you think he’s going to put food on your table and you’re upset about prices and that’s the difference between a job and not a job. I’m talking about the people that we interact with, people of means who only care, they will lose every other excuse, but only care about the 3% tax cut. I’ve been really down lately not about Trump but about who we are. Is this who we’ve become? Because if that’s the case, it’s much bigger than Donald Trump.”

