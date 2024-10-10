Harris Co-Chair: DeSantis — Who Harris Bashed for Not Taking Her Call — Did ‘Excellent’ Working with Feds on Hurricane

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Harris-Walz Campaign Co-Chair Mitch Landrieu said that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) — who 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris criticized for not taking her call — seems to have done “an excellent job of making sure that, in working with the president and working with FEMA, people got out” and “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, her team with FEMA, and the governors have done an excellent job here of getting people ready” for Hurricane Milton.

Landrieu said, “[T]he good responses involve clear command and control, clear communication, and really, excellent coordination between whoever the president might be, the governors, the elected officials, the EMS, fire. All of these things have to hit in order for people to do the most important thing, which is to get out of harm’s way. And it looks like, really, all of the governors across the southern states, and, of course, Gov. DeSantis in Florida, did an excellent job of making sure that, in working with the president and working with FEMA, people got out.”

Later, he added, “[T]he president of the United States, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, her team with FEMA, and the governors have done an excellent job here of getting people ready.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett