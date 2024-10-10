Harris Co-Chair: She’s Different from Biden Because ‘She Is a Woman of Color’ and Younger and Has a Home Care Plan

On Thursday’s “CNN News Central,” Harris-Walz Campaign Co-Chair Mitch Landrieu responded to a question on how 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is different from President Joe Biden by stating that “She’s obviously a woman, she is a woman of color, and she is of a new generation” and pointing to her plan on home care.

Co-host John Berman asked, “Vice President Harris has been asked repeatedly how she’s different than President Biden, and some people think she’s been tripped up by answering that. How do you think she is different than President Biden?”

Landrieu responded, “Well, first of all, whatever the differences [are] between them, it’s not nearly as vast as the difference between her and Donald Trump. She’s obviously a woman, she is a woman of color, and she is of a new generation. And, as you know, when both President Biden and President Trump were running against each other, the country was, like, saying, can we actually turn a page? And I think it was Nikki Haley who said…the first one that does that is the first one that’s going to have a leg up in the campaign. So, she is not Joe Biden, as much as they want to try to make her Joe Biden. But she was and is part of the Biden administration and part of all the historic gains that were made from the American Rescue Plan, to the bipartisan infrastructure law, to the CHIPS Act, bringing back manufacturing.”

Landrieu continued, “But she has continued to work really, really hard on demonstrating that she wants to continue the fight to lower the costs for everyday Americans, which is why, the other day, she came out with her plan to help the sandwich generation, those of us that have older parents and lots of kids. I have eight brothers and sisters between us. We’ve got 38 kids, and I’ve got a mom that’s 92, and we’re all balancing that. Everybody in America is doing that. And if you want to have a pro-growth economy, you have to help folks stand up. She’s been very aggressive about that. She’s put out an 82-page economic plan and she’s talking about that, and she’s basically going to fight really, really hard, as needs be, unfortunately, to protect the freedoms that Donald Trump wants to rip away from us. And she’s going to be very aggressive and take it to him. And so, you can expect her to be her own person. She has demonstrated that throughout her life, and she will do that when she’s the president of the United States.”

