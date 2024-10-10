Harris on How She’d Differ from Biden on Border: I Have a Record, Will Push Path to Citizenship ‘for Hardworking People’

During a town hall with Univision on Thursday, 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris responded to a question on what she’d do differently on the border than President Joe Biden by stating she “was the top law enforcement officer of the biggest state in this country, California.” And “will put my record up against anyone in terms of the work I have always done and will always do to ensure we have a secure border” and saying that she has done work on trafficking. Harris also stated that she’ll “do the work of focusing on what we must do to have an orderly and humane pathway to earn citizenship for hardworking people.”

Harris said, “Perhaps what distinguishes me from at least a couple of people, I was the top law enforcement officer of the biggest state in this country, California. That is also a border state. I have taken on transnational criminal organizations. I have taken on transnational criminal organizations that traffic in guns, drugs, and human beings and I have prosecuted them. I led a bipartisan group of attorneys general…to Mexico City to work with Mexican attorneys general to combine intelligence and resources to prosecute those cases, including what was going south, as well as what was coming north. So, I will put my record up against anyone in terms of the work I have always done and will always do to ensure we have a secure border.”

She then turned to the Senate border bill, which Biden also supported, and stated that she has done work on trafficking.

Harris added, “I will bring back that border security bill and I will sign it into law, and do the work of focusing on what we must do to have an orderly and humane pathway to earn citizenship for hardworking people.”

