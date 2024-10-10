Whoopi Goldberg to Trump: ‘How Dumb Are You?’

On Thursday, on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg addressed Donald Trump after the former president said she was “really dumb.”

At a campaign rally on Wednesday, Trump said, “I watch that stupid View where you have these really dumb people. You know, Whoopi Goldberg said, would you participate in a movie? She made some movie on basketball. This is before I ran for politics. She said, ‘Oh, you’re so great. If you ever ran for president, you’d win.’ Politics can could do strange things to demented people.”

He added, “You know, I’ve hired Whoopi to work for me as a comedian before this stuff. And a long time ago. And I went and, you know, I’m not particularly shy about what I hear. Her mouth was so foul. She was so filthy, dirty, disgusting. Half the place left. I said I’d never hire again.”

Goldberg said, “As it turns out, I was filthy. I was filthy. And stand on that fact. I have always been filthy. And you knew that when you hired me. I headline babe at your casino, which I might have continued to play had you not run it into the ground.”

She added, “You know, listen, how dumb are you? You hired me four times. You got to William Morris and get the things because I know you all are going to be looking for it. So, talk to William Morris. You hired me four times, and you didn’t know what you were getting. How dumb are you?”

