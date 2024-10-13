Beshear: ‘There Is No Lie Too Big for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance’

Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that there was no lie too big for former President Donald Trump or his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH).

Partial transcript as follows:

MARTHA RADDATZ: A lot of hard work ahead. I’d like to hear a quick reaction to what you heard J.D. Vance talk about.

BESHEAR: It’s just amazing. Apparently, there is no lie too big for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance. I mean, when you ask him about the last election, all you’re asking him to do is admit reality, and we deserve to have a vice president who believes in democracy and can say, yes, Donald Trump lost the last election, and now, we’re running in this election. And then the lies on — on FEMA and disaster response — listen, in Kentucky, we went through our worst tornado disaster and our worst flood disaster in our history, and I didn’t have to deal with any of the shenanigans that Donald Trump has putting out right now. And his lies can hurt people. I mean, lying that $750 is all that’s available, that — that means that individual might not apply for the $40,000 plus in individual assistance. Like if you truly care about the people that are harmed more than yourself, you wouldn’t politicize this. You wouldn’t be putting out all this misinformation and that’s somebody who has led through natural disasters. It hurts.