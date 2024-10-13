Clyburn: ‘I Am Concerned’ About Black Men Voting for Trump

Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he was concerned that black men will vote for former President Donald Trump.

Host Dana Bash said, “You just heard Donald Trump making his appeal to black men quite explicit your friend, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, who you campaigned with in Michigan says that the message she’s hearing from black man is quote, ‘Democrats take us for granted, Donald Trump talks to us directly.’ Are you concerned about black men voting for Donald Trump or staying home?”

Clyburn said, “Yes, I am concerned about black men staying home or voting for Trump. But my concerns don’t tend to keep me from being energetic about this campaign because I was in Michigan campaigning and with Debbie last weekend, I thought I was swing through Michigan was very, very effective. I met with black men, I met with black religious leaders met black union leaders. And quite frankly, I think we had very frank and direct discussions. And I see and feel what I’m reading about in news reports. Yes. black men, like everybody else, want to know exactly what I can expect from a Harris administration and I’ve been very direct with them. I’ve also contrast at that with what they can expect from a Trump administration. We will expect Project 2025 to be a full blown policy in his administration. And what would that policy be described it on the first night of the Democratic National Convention. Ii’ve been describing it that way ever since. It will be Jim Crow 2.0.”

