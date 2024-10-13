Warnock: There Won’t Be ‘Significant Numbers’ of Black Men Voting for Trump

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that black men were “not going to vote for Donald Trump in any significant numbers.”

Dana Bash said, “A New York times poll released this weekend shows Vice President Harris at 78% among black likely voters. That’s nearly 10 points behind what President Biden got according to the 2020 exit polls. One and five, black men are saying that they’re supporting Donald Trump. Why do you think that is?”

Warnock said, “Listen, let me tell you something this morning black men are not going to vote for Donald Trump in any significant numbers. There’ll be some were not a monolith but as black folk in general and black men in particular, consider who Donald Trump is, as they consider the fact that this is the man who literally took out a full-page ad in the New York times saying that these young teenagers of back in the 1980s who are accused of a horrific crime should receive the death penalty. And then when it was proven that the exonerated five, the Central Park Five, were actually innocent, Donald Trump has shown no deal of concern about what they went through. No bit of contrition about it he’s doubled down on his position. This is who he is. And black men know that as they watch him deal with his own criminal problems and concerns, that the criminal justice system certainly does not handled them the way it handles him.”